Vivo V29e launched with 3D curved 120Hz display, 50MP selfie camera: Price, specs

Vivo has launched its latest V-series phone, Vivo V29e, in India today. The V29e is being touted as the slimmest smartphone in its segment with a 3D curved display and 50-megapixel selfie camera with Vivo’s eye-autofocus tech. Interestingly, the V29e arrives even before the V29 Pro, which is expected to launch soon in India, too, after having broken cover in international markets recently.

Vivo V29e price, pre-booking, availability, and offers

Vivo has launched the V29e in two memory configurations: 8GB/128GB for Rs 26,999 and 8GB/256GB for Rs 28,999. Pre-bookings kick-off starting today itself, i.e., August 28 and general availability is pegged for September 7, 2023. You will be able to buy it from Vivo’s online store, partner retail stores and Flipkart.

HDFC and SBI card users will be eligible for Rs 2,500 instant discount on pre-booking the Vivo V29e from online channels. Offline buyers can similarly get 10 percent cashback using ICICI, SBI, HDB Financial Services and One card. Vivo says it will also offer Rs 2,500 bonus on exchange during the pre-booking period.

Vivo V29e design, display

The V29e boasts of a dual pattern back divided into diamond cut and matte glass finishes. You can get it in a choice of Artistic Red and Artistic Blue colourways with the former coming with a colour-changing design seen previously on Vivo’s V27 series phones. As is usually the case, the V29e is quite slim and light measuring just 7.5mm and weighing 180.5g.

On the front, it has a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can peak 1,300nits, Vivo claims, and can show 1.07 billion colours though the company doesn’t mention any HDR support.

Vivo V29e performance, battery

Under the hood, the V29e has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset which is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Virtual memory expansion up to 8GB is available. Running the show is Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The 5G phone supports Bluetooth 5.1 and comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Vivo V29e cameras

The V29e has a dual camera setup on the back which is a combination of 64-megapixel primary (with optically stabilised lens) and 8-megapixel ultrawide. For selfies, it has a 50-megpaixel camera with eye-autofocus capabilities.

