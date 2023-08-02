Vivo V29 specs, first look at design revealed; here’s everything to know about it

Vivo V29 has officially been announced ahead of global launch starting with Europe. The V29, which will be a follow-up to the V27, will feature upgraded hardware and a tweaked design, Vivo has confirmed through a blog post. The company’s signature aura light ring is also getting an upgrade in this generation. Pricing and exact date of availability are yet to be announced.

The V29 looks very much like the V27. The only visual difference between the two seems to be the re-positioned aura light ring which has been moved, possibly to accommodate its bigger size. While in the V27 it was located next to the vertically aligned triple camera array, in the V29, one of the cameras has been moved to the side while the LED ring replaces it. The upgraded aura light ring is 15.6mm in diametre and is said to be 36 percent brighter than the setup on the V27. Vivo has also added a colour temperature sensor in the V29.

The V29 is confirmed to come with a 50MP main camera sensor with optically stabilised lens. On the front, it will come with another 59MP selfie camera with autofocus.

Rest of the specs include a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with 8GB of RAM (8Gb additional using virtual memory expansion), e-SIM support, and a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging which is claimed to top the phone from 0-100 percent in flat 18 minutes. The V29 is also confirmed to get IP68 dust and water resistance and an Ultra Large VC Bionic Cooling System. The phone will come in a choice of two colours including Peak Blue and Noble Black. Stay tuned for more updates.

