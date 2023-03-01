Vivo V27, V27 Pro with curved display, colour changing back panel launched in India: Price, specs and availability

After weeks of teases, Vivo has finally launched its new V27 series in India. The new smartphone lineup includes two phones- Vivo V27 and V27 Pro which were launched during an online event hosted by the company. The new phones feature a curved AMOLED display and are powered by Mediatek Dimensity processor.

Vivo V27 series succeeds the V25 series which was launched last year. The Vivo V27 series boasts the colour-changing back panel that changes colour when exposed to bright light. This innovative design element is a hallmark of the Vivo V-series and was seen in the V25 series too.

Starting with the base model- Vivo V27, the smartphone sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved display with 2400 x 1080 pixels of resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Dimensity 7200 (4 nm) processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V27 Pro also sports the same 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2400 X 1080 pixels resolution and supports 120Hz refresh rate. Both the phones have punch hole cut in the front that holds the selfie camera. V27 Pro is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8200 paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Both the smartphones have a battery size of 4600mAh with 66W fast charging support. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone or an app. The connectivity options on board are 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Coming to the camera department, the Vivo V27 and V27 Pro sport triple cameras on the back, with a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, phones offer a 50MP front camera.

The Vivo V27 is priced at Rs 32,999 while the Pro model sets you at Rs 37,999. These are the prices for the base models. The pre-booking for the V27 Pro is open with shipping to start from March 6 while the V27 will start selling from March 23. The phones can be bought from Flipkart, Vivo store and other offline outlets. As part of the introductory offer, the company is giving up to Rs 3500 cashback to ICICI card, Kotak and HDB Finance bank card holders. There’s also up to Rs 1000 off on Vivo TWS Air and up to 40 percent off on V-Shield protection.