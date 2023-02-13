Vivo V27 series India launch teased: Everything we know so far

Vivo V27 series India launch is imminent. Vivo has started teasing the launch of the V25-series successor, highlighting what appears to be a key design element of the V27 and V27 Pro— a ring LED light setup. The phones are also confirmed to come with a curved display and up to three rear cameras. Rumour has it that the Vivo V27 series phones will in fact be rebranded S16 series from China but we’ll see.

The design scheme being teased does remind you of the Vivo S16 and S16 Pro. The S16 series also has a budget S16e, in addition to the standard S16 and S16 Pro. It would be interesting to see which model(s) end up coming to India as the V27 and V27 Pro, if at all there is a rebranding in the works.

Vivo is keeping hardware details under the wraps at the time of writing but we can expect the company to make further announcements leading into the launch.

Let’s take a quick look at the Vivo S16 and Vivo S16 Pro. Both come with a 6.78-inch 1080p curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. While the S16 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, the S16 Pro has MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 chip. Both phones run Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0 in China. Both phones come with a 4,600mAh battery and support 66W fast charging.

For photography, both Vivo S16 and S16 Pro come with a 50MP selfie camera. The S16 Pro has a 50MP IMX766 primary camera, 12MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro sensor. The S16 has a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensor.

The Vivo V25 Pro and Vivo V25 will be follow-ups to the Vivo V25 Pro and Vivo V25 from last year. Like any other V-series phone, cameras and design should be a key focus. Watch this space for more.