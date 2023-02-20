Vivo V27 series India launch on March 1; 120Hz 3D curved display, 50MP Sony IMX766V sensor teased

Vivo will launch the V27 series in India on the same day as global markets, i.e., March 1, 2023. The lineup, which is expected to include the Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro, is set to launch in India on March 1, 12pm. As expected, Vivo has started teasing the phone(s) in advance, without putting out any names.

Vivo is presumably hyping the V27 Pro, here, but we’re expecting the standard V27 to not be too far off as far as pure hardware is concerned. Also, there is a very possibility that the V27 series might turn up being a rebadged Vivo S16 series from China.

There are a couple of things to note about the Vivo V27 series. The phone(s) in the lineup will be very sleek and premium-looking also with what appears to be a colour-changing back panel. Vivo is teasing two colours— magic blue and noble black edition. While the former is said to be 7.4mm, the latter will be even thinner measuring about 7.36mm.

There will be a total of three cameras on the back headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766V sensor. For those unaware, the IMX766V is a customised version of the IMX766, a sensor seen already in multiple phones from OnePlus to Realme. Adjacent to the vertically stacked triple camera assembly, is a ring-light LED that Vivo is calling “aura” light. The sensor, LED, and portrait mode trio are said to deliver high-quality night portraits.

On the front, the Vivo V27 series phone(s) will have a 120Hz 3D curved display with a hole punch cutout at the centre. Vivo says it is offering 60-degree curvature in the phone(s) for more immersion and seemingly better ergonomic grip.

A great design has the power to amaze, allure, and astound. So, block your date to witness this amazing design and get ready to be in the Spotlight with the new #vivoV27Series Smartphones.



Launching on 1st March 2023,12 PM



Know More: https://t.co/8BbNLQWbOM#TheSpotlightPhone pic.twitter.com/gzVZB71VKm — vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 20, 2023

Rest of the hardware specs remain a mystery at the time of writing although, if we were to assume that the V27 series is loosely based on the S16 series, we can expect a 6.78-inch 1080p curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, Dimensity 8200 chip (Snapdragon 870 in the V27), Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, and a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging. Watch this space for more updates.