Vivo V27 Pro versus OnePlus 11R: Every difference that you wanted to know

Vivo V27 Pro and OnePlus 11R may belong to the same around Rs 40,000 price segment but they can’t be more different. While OnePlus is going for gamers, at large, Vivo is targeting photography enthusiasts. To that effect, both phones have hardware keeping in mind their respective TGs. The V27 Pro’s 50MP triple camera setup with aura lighting flash is designed to add flare to portraits while the OnePlus 11R’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 100W fast charging combo should ensure gamers have less downtime.

Regardless of what camp you’re in, it is always nice to see what you’re getting into before you decide to part ways with your hard-earned cash. Since you’d end up paying roughly about the same for either handset, a comparison seems par for the course. So, without further ado, here’s a step-by-step breakdown of the Vivo V27 Pro and OnePlus 11R to give you a bit more insight into how the two stack up against each other.