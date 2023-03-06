Vivo V27 Pro versus OnePlus 11R: Every difference that you wanted to know

Vivo V27 Pro and OnePlus 11R may belong to the same around Rs 40,000 price segment but they can’t be more different. While OnePlus is going for gamers, at large, Vivo is targeting photography enthusiasts. To that effect, both phones have hardware keeping in mind their respective TGs. The V27 Pro’s 50MP triple camera setup with aura lighting flash is designed to add flare to portraits while the OnePlus 11R’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 100W fast charging combo should ensure gamers have less downtime.
Regardless of what camp you’re in, it is always nice to see what you’re getting into before you decide to part ways with your hard-earned cash. Since you’d end up paying roughly about the same for either handset, a comparison seems par for the course. So, without further ado, here’s a step-by-step breakdown of the Vivo V27 Pro and OnePlus 11R to give you a bit more insight into how the two stack up against each other.
- Design: The Vivo V27 Pro and OnePlus 11R are both made of copious amounts of glass and are quite sleek and premium-looking. Vivo’s phone is a bit more compact even though it is slightly bigger than OnePlus’s (it is also a little curvier). Design-wise, the two phones are quite different. If you pick the blue variant, you can get the V27 Pro with colour-changing back panel. The OnePlus 11R draws inspiration from the OnePlus 11 and comes in both matte and glossy finishes. The alert slider is definitely a stand-out feature here.
- Display: The OnePlus 11R has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5k resolution and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can peak 1,450nits of brightness and supports HDR10+ playback. The Vivo V27 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can playback HDR10+ content, though Vivo doesn’t share peak brightness figure.
- Processor: The OnePlus 11R has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 under the hood while the Vivo V27 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200.
- Cameras: The OnePlus 11R has a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie shooter. The Vivo V27 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766V main sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. On the front, the phone has a 50MP selfie shooter. Vivo’s phone can record in 4K but the OnePlus tops out at 1080p (@30fps).
- Battery, charging: The OnePlus 11R has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging. The Vivo V27 Pro has a 4,600mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging.
- Price in India: The Vivo V27 Pro starts at Rs 37,999 for 8GB/128GB. You can also get it in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB for Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively. The OnePlus 11R is available with 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB for Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999.