Vivo V27 Pro likely price in India leaked ahead of March 1 launch: Details

Vivo V27 Pro alleged price in India has been leaked online ahead of the phone’s scheduled launch on March 1, 2023. Looking at what’s being said, it seems Vivo is going for an aggressive strategy as the leaked Vivo V27 Pro isn’t too far off from the Vivo V25 Pro’s. Vivo is also expected to launch the Vivo V27 which should be all the more affordable.

Citing retail sources, 91Arena is reporting that the Vivo V27 Pro will come in three configurations in India. The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will reportedly launch at Rs 37,999. Vivo V27 Pro is also said to come in variants with 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB reportedly for Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999. Since Vivo is yet to make things official, we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt, though it does give you a rough idea of what to expect ahead of D-day.

The Vivo V27 Pro price in India was expected to be somewhere around Rs 40,000 going by the history of these phones and how its predecessor, the V25 Pro was priced. Vivo is touting some photography-centric upgrades with the new phone all set to get its custom-built 50MP Sony IMX766V imaging sensor and optically stabilised lens. The V27 Pro will also come with a round LED flash module that Vivo is calling aura lighting. Together, the hardware set is claimed to deliver high-quality portraits regardless of the lighting scenario.

Elsewhere, the Vivo V27 Pro is also confirmed to come with a curved 120Hz AMOLED display and colour-changing back design in blue and black colours. The rest of the hardware is expected to be on the lines of the Vivo S16 Pro including MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 chipset and 66W fast charging support. Watch this space for more.