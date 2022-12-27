Vivo V25 Pro review: With all the goodness intact

How important is the display of a phone for you? Companies like Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo that are putting serious thinking into building phones that come with innovative design and display want display to be one of the first few reasons for you to fall in love with their phones. Vivo’s latest V25 Pro is an effort in this direction, at least that’s what I could make out after using the phone for a few weeks now.

Now, by this I do not mean that the phone fails in other areas. Absolutely not. Along with being a piece of gorgeousness, Vivo V25 Pro packs in all the goodness that a mid-budget phone should ideally have in it. It is an all rounder by all means.

This is a review of Vivo V25 Pro which I am writing after using the phone for some time now. Before talking about the good and not so good things about the phone, let’s first get done with the specs of the phone.

Vivo V25 Pro quick specs check

The Vivo V25 Pro sports a 6.56-inches display with a 120 Hz refresh rate support, 1080×2376 pixels (FHD+) resolution and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and runs FunTouchOS 12, based on Android 12. The battery size given is 4830mAh that supports proprietary fast charging.

On the imaging front, it packs a triple camera setup on the back including a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. There’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone ships in Pure Black and Sailing Blue colour options.

Vivo V25 Pro comes with support for WiFi, Bluetooth v5.2, and USB Type-C charger. The phone sells at a starting price of Rs 35,999.

Vivo V25 Pro design and display

I am in love with Vivo v25 Pro’s display, more than the iPhone’s display. Not sure if the comparison I’ve given here is right or not, but iPhones are generally regarded as the God of phones laced with everything best on them.

The V25 Pro has a stunning 3D AMOLED display. It is bright, big and has sweet curves on edges which renders the expansiveness to the screen. Not many phones at this price point have curved front displays.

Photo Credit: Priya Pathak/ Financial Express

The overall design of the smartphone is also very aesthetic. The colour-changing matte-finish and neatly-designed rectangular camera module at the back of the phone gives a polished and premium feel to the phone.

There is a punch hole cut in the front display for the selfie camera but it doesn’t bother the eyes. The expansiveness of the display overshadows it somehow.

Vivo V25 Pro camera

Vivo V25 Pro comes with capable cameras. We’ve already told you about the core specs of the camera but you can’t judge a phone’s camera capability with megapixels these days. There are phones today that come with great camera specs on paper but disappoint with their results.

Vivo V25 Pro comes with dependable cameras. The image stabilisation of the camera is quite good. I shot couple of videos with the phone. My hands are shaky all the time but the videos did not show any major stutter or jerk. The OIS does an impressive job. Not as great as an iPhone may be, but decent enough that you can take along with you to shoot Instagram-ready videos in mountains or beaches.

Photo credit: Priya Pathak/ Financial Express

Vivo V25 Pro clicks good photos under all light conditions. Under bright sunlight, the photos appear well-lit, sharp and with all details intact. The blacks are adequately black and whites are balanced white resulting in images that do not look over-exposed or blurred.

The low-light photography is also dependable. The images are amply lit and maintain saturation. The details are good compared to the night mode photo results of other smartphones in this price bracket.

Vivo V25 Pro Battery

Vivo V25 Pro has a dependable battery. If you are looking for a phone for Netflix viewing, a little bit of gaming and social media surfing then this phone is the answer. This is for two reasons- first because the display is so good that you will enjoy the visuals and second the battery life is dependable that won’t ditch you in the midway.

Photo Credit: Priya Pathak/ Financial Express

I charged my phone with the charger that ships with it and it took not more than an hour for it to get fully charged. I watched two episodes of Sabrina on Netflix, did social media surfing for nearly 2 hours, accessed my official mail ID for nearly 30 mins and played my favourite Spotify playlist which has only two songs on the list. The phone stood by me through all this and still had some juice left to go for the rest of the day. Battery is dependable.

Vivo V25 Pro Performance

The Vivo V25 Pro scored 2709 in multi-core and 854 single-core tests. The smartphone is powered by a 5G enabled chipset.

I played some light games on the phone. After an hour or so, the phone heats up a bit. The games, however, run smoothly and without stutters.

Photo Credit: Priya Pathak/ Financial Express

The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor which is decent. The phone has several good accessibility features but the bloatware can be dampening. The phone comes with many pre-installed apps and that may dampen your spirit to use the phone but then you can always delete some of these apps if you want to.

Vivo V25 Pro | Should you buy it?

Vivo V25 Pro is a good choice for those who are ready to shell out some extra money in exchange for a phone that is visually appealing, has capable cameras and has decent performance.

Photo Credit: Priya Pathak/ Financial Express

At Rs 35,999, you have other options too like Oppo Reno 8 Pro, OnePlus 10R and more but if you are into looks and design, then Vivo v25 Pro is a good deal.

Pros Cons Beautiful design Pricey Bright display Bloatware Good cameras

