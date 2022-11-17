Vivo V21s 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 800U chip, 4,000 mAh battery and more: Check specs, price

Vivo has launched the Vivo V21s 5G in Taiwan. The phone comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 800U chip. The smartphone runs on Android 12 OS.

Other than this the company has not yet confirmed its availability or price in India.

Vivo V21s 5G: Price, availability



Vivo V21s 5G has been launched in Taiwan priced at NTD 11,490 (roughly Rs 30,140). The smartphone comes in two colour options which include- Colourful and dark Blue.

Vivo V21s 5G: Specifications, features



The Vivo V21a 5G comes with a display of 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chip. The software is Android 12 which comes paired with Fun Touch OS 12.

For photography, the phone has a triple camera setup on the back. This includes a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and another 2 MP sensor. On the front, there is a 44 MP selfie camera.

Powering the phone is a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Additionally, the smartphone comes with dual-SIM Vivo V21s 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, dual-band WiFi, USB Type-C port and much more.

Other than this, Vivo V21s 5G’s predecessor, Vivo V21 5G already launched in India earlier this April. The smartphone too comes powered with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chip. It runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. For optics, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup at the back.

