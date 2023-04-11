Vivo T2x, T2 5G launched in India starting at Rs 12,999: Specs, features and more 

Vivo has launched its budget smartphones T2 and T2x in the Indian market. Both phones are 5G enabled and run on the Android 13 operating system. They will be available in two variants 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Talking about Vivo T2, the phone runs on Funtouch OS based on Android 13. The phone has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 chipset. The phone comes with a rear camera of 64MP and a 16MP camera in the front. The phone has a 4,500mAh battery and comes with 44W fast charging that is said to charge the phone up to 50 percent in 25 minutes. The phone weighs 172g.

On the other hand, T2x comes with the same software as T2 but it differs in the display as it has a 6.58-inch display and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. The T2x comes with a dual rear camera setup of 50 MP and 2 MP and an 8MP front camera. The phone comes with 128GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charger. The phone weighs 184g.

The Vivo T2 is priced starting at Rs 18,999 and the Vivo T2x is priced at Rs 12,999 and is set to go on sale next week in India.

Recently Vivo launched its flagship phone V27 Pro in March. The phone comes with a 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED screen and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone weighs 182g and comes with an 8MP wide, and a 2MP macro camera at the back. The phone is equipped with a 4600mAh battery and comes with 66W FlashCharge. The phone runs on the latest Android 13 operating system.