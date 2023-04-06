Vivo T2 5G, T2x 5G India launch on April 11: All you need to know

Vivo has announced the launch date of T2 5G and T2x 5G in India, the models will be different from their Chinese counterparts. According to the listing on Flipkart, both the Vivo smartphones are set to hit the road on April 11, 2023, at 12 noon IST via an online event.

Conjectures about the Vivo phones are that they both will come with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage. They are also speculated to feature an AMOLED screen display with a touch sampling rate of 360Hz.

Talking about the processor of both the handsets, there’s a buzz on the internet that the Vivo T2 5G might be having a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, and on the contrary Vivo T2x 5G might be having MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. Both smartphones are expected to run on the Android 13-based, FunTouch operating system.

Vivo has been working a lot on its T series, previously Vivo launched T1 and T1x in India. Both budget phones are currently available for sale in India. Both phones come with 128GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB in Vivo T1. The Vivo T1 comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and 50MP + 2MP + 2MP back camera and 16MP front camera. On the other hand, the Vivo T1x comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display and 50MP + 2MP back camera and 8MP front camera. Vivo T1 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor. Vivo T1x is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.