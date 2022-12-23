Vivo S16 Pro, S16, S16e launched with 120Hz display, 66W fast charging: Specs, prices, other details

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has unveiled the Vivo S- series which consists of Vivo S16, Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo S16e in China. All the smartphones, Vivo S16, S16 Pro and S16e come with 120Hz AMOLED display and 66W fast charging. Vivo S16 Pro comes with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 while the Vivo S16 and S16e are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and Samsung’s Exynos 1080, respectively.

Now for the pricing, specifications and features in more detail.

Vivo S16, S16 Pro and S16e: Price, availability

Vivo S16 comes in four storage options which include: 8GB/128GB which is priced at RMB 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,000), 8GB/256GB priced at RMB 2,699 (roughly Rs 31,000), 12GB/256GB is priced at RMB 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,000) and finally 12GB/512GB which costs RMB 3,299 (roughly Rs 39,000).

Vivo S16 Pro variant comes in two storage options 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB. They are priced at RMB 3,299 and RMB 3,599 which is roughly Rs 39,000 and Rs 42,000, respectively.

Lastly, the Vivo S16e comes in three storage variants, its base model being 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and then 12GB/256GB. They are priced at RMB 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,000), RMB 2,299 (roughly Rs 27,000) and RMB 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,000), respectively.

Vivo S16, S16 Pro and S16e: Specifications and features

Vivo S16 and Vivo S16 Pro both come with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED panel along with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Whereas Vivo S16e sports a 6.62-inch flat FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Vivo S16 is based on the Snapdragon 870 chip while the Vivo S16 Pro and S16e come with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip and Exynos 1090 chipset, respectively.

Vivo S16 Pro and S16 run Android 13 software based on OriginOS 3.0. Vivo S16e runs the older Android 11-based OriginOS.

For photography, Vivo S16 and S16 Pro will come with a 50 Mp selfie camera along with autofocus. On the back, Vivo S16 will come with a 64 MP OIS camera, 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro sensor. While the S16 Pro model will come with a 50 MP IMX766 primary camera, 12 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro sensor.

Vivo S16e on the optics part will come with a dual camera setup at the back which will include 50 MP and 2 MP, while the front will be 16 MP.

ALSO READ | Vivo, Oppo drag down global smartphone market revenue

ALSO READ | Vivo phones export blocked, India holds up shipments 27,000 phones in clash with China