Vivo launches next-gen V2 chip with Ultra Zoom EIS support, zero-latency photo capture ahead of X90 series launch

Vivo has launched the V2 image signal processor (ISP) ahead of Vivo X90 series launch. The V2 will follow in the footsteps of V1 and V1 Plus and will drive some headlining camera-centric features on Vivo’s next-gen flagship phones— likely to be the X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro Plus. At least one of these phones will be powered by MediaTek’s brand-new Dimensity 9200 chip.

Vivo’s in-house V-series chips bring “visible” improvements to night-time photography in addition to bringing display and gaming enhancements. You can say, their significance is 360-degree encompassing all the major area concerned with a smartphone, that is, display, performance, and cameras. These chips have proven to be quite good, in real-world usage, inside phones like the Vivo X80 Pro. The V2, which is essentially Vivo’s third such chip, will be expected to take things forward.

Coming to the core specifics, the V2 seems to have two main highlights— Ultra Zoom EIS support and zero-latency photo capture. The former is an algorithm – built on top of Vivo’s ultra-clear image quality engine— that combines IMU, OIS, and EIS to enable better, more consistent zooming capabilities without losing out on detail, at least that is what Vivo is claiming. Phone cameras equipped with the V2 chip will also be able to take photos much faster –than before— as soon as a user hits the shutter button.

Vivo’s image-stacking feature called RawEnhance will also be getting an update to version 2.0 with the V2 for improved low-light photography.

Elsewhere, the V2 comes with a dedicated SRAM (Static RAM) cache unit that, as per Vivo, can reduce power consumption by a whopping 99 percent, compared to more conventional external memory. Improvements in overall efficiency are a given.

The new chip is all but confirmed to land inside Vivo’s upcoming X90 series phones so we probably won’t have to wait for long to see it in action. Stay tuned for more.