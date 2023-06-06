Vision Pro at WWDC 2023: 10 things we liked about Apple’s ‘next big thing’, 1 we didn’t

At Apple’s Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC), held on June 5, 2023, the long-rumoured mixed reality headset, Apple Vision Pro, was unveiled. This spatial computer allows the interaction of digital content with the physical world while allowing users to stay connected with others. Vision Pro stands to provide an infinite canvas for the apps and allows a three-dimensional user interface controlled by the user’s hands, eyes, and voice. It has a huge and private 4K display along with crisp text. The device comes with Apple’s latest operating system, Vision OS, which gives the user a physical feeling while interacting in the digital space.

Here are ten features of the Vision Pro we liked and can’t wait to test out:

Vision Pro comes with an infinite canvas for the apps. This allows the users to be more productive with infinite screen real estate, access to their favourite apps, and new ways to multitask. It also features a magic keyboard and trackpad that allow users to set up a productive environment and bring the capabilities of a Mac into the Vision Pro. The Vision Pro brings two ultra-high-resolution displays that can make any personal space feel like a movie theatre that is 100 feet wide, along with an enhanced spatial audio system. This spatial computing experience makes gaming more immersive. Users can choose from over 100 Apple Arcade games and play on a screen size of their choice. The immersive experience of Vision Pro can go beyond the dimensions of the room. It features dynamic and unique landscapes that can help the user focus or declutter any space. The Vision Pro features Apple’s first three-dimensional camera. This allows the user to relive their favourite memory or immerse themselves with the help of spatial audio. Every spatial image and video takes viewers back to a certain time, such as a party with friends or a memorable family reunion. The FaceTime calls on Vision Pro feel more real. The user can use the room around them, and the participants are present in life-size tiles that feel as if they are talking from their position in the room. Vision Pro facilitates watching movies, creating presentations, or browsing photos together. The Apple Vision Pro comes with an all-new app store that consists of thousands of known iPhone and iPad apps. All the apps available run smoothly with the Vision Pro. visionOS responds dynamically to natural light and casting shadows. This allows the user to understand the elements of distance and space. This operating system can be controlled by hands, voice, and eyes. The Vision Pro also features ‘EyeSight.’ The device goes transparent if someone approaches a person wearing it, and it also allows the user’s eyes to be seen through the device. The Apple Vision Pro experience revolves around a sophisticated spatial audio technology that gives users the impression that sounds are emerging from their surroundings and adapts the sound to the space. The device also features a high-performance eye tracking system and uses high-speed cameras and a ring of LEDs. This projects invisible light into the user’s eyes and allows for responsive input from the user. The device is powered by Apple silicon. It features the M2 chip that ensures standalone performance. The new R1 chip processes input from 12 cameras, 5 sensors, and 6 microphones. This ensures that the content feels as if it is emerging right in front of the user’s eyes in real time.

Having said that, there’s one big problem. The price. Apple’s first stint at a mixed-reality headset will set buyers back by a whopping $3,499 which roughly translates to about Rs 2,89,145. Furthermore, it will only be available early next year, that too, only in the US. Apple does say that the Vision Pro will be launched in more countries in late 2024, but we’re yet to get any formal confirmation if India will be one of those markets. So, fingers crossed there. There’s no doubt that the Vision Pro will be a big shot in the arm for AR and VR tech, basis of what we’re seeing in demos. Hopefully, the shipping product is as good, when it lands in the hands of end-users.