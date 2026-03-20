A viral video of a service robot dancing like there’s no tomorrow has not only provided good entertainment but also raised concerns about these machines operating in the public space. The robot at a Haidilao hot pot restaurant in Cupertino, California, turned its routine entertainment performance into chaos when it reportedly malfunctioned. Viral footage of the robot shows it dressed in an orange apron boldly proclaiming, “I’m good,” beginning a cheerful dance routine near diners.

However, the robot suddenly veered out of control, violently bumping into a neighboring table and sending chopsticks, condiments, plates, and other tableware flying through the air. The chaotic scene unfolded as the robot continued its erratic movements, wildly gesturing and shuffling its feet with unmatched energy, even as items scattered across the floor and a condiment-stained hand kept waving.

Restaurant staff struggles to control dancing robot

Eventually, the restaurant staff members rushed in and struggled to restrain the rogue machine. In the video, it took three employees a couple of minutes to grab the robot by a strap on its neck and try to pull it away from the tables – all while the robot continued its energetic dance moves for another minute. One of the staff was seemingly trying to pause the robot via its smartphone control app but failed to gain any control over it.

The incident went viral on social media and drew a lot of laughs, surprise, and commentary, with most of them worrying about such machines operating within the tight spaces of a restaurant. Some users were quick on their sarcasm, stating that this marks the beginning of the Terminator timeline and its rise.

Restaurant says robot not at fault for the chaos

The Haidilao restaurant chain, which is renowned for its tech-forward approach with robot servers, intelligent kitchen systems, and other automatic features, attributed the mishap to human error rather than a technical glitch.

In a media statement, the restaurant explained, “In this case, the robot was brought closer to a dining table at a guest’s request, which is not its typical operating setting. The limited space affected its movement during the performance.”

The Haidilao restaurant chain uses such robots more extensively in China but has incorporated them into overseas locations to enhance service and entertainment. The Cupertino incident marks a rare hiccup in its technology placed to operate in the public. The robot’s role is to deliver food, entertain guests, and streamline operations without incident.

Amid the chaos, there were no injuries reported, and the restaurant has not disclosed further details about the specific robot model. There are no changes reported in the operating procedures at the Haidilao restaurants as well.