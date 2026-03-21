Mukund Jha has been in the spotlight after launching Emergent Labs, a platform focused on “vibe coding,” or AI-driven app development. In a podcast by Y Combinator called Light Cone, alongside his twin brother Madhav, shared his thoughts on how AI is changing the tech industry, including concerns about AI agents replacing human jobs.

AI changing approach of app development

The Jha brothers, who come from Bihar, India, have very quickly made a name for themselves in the global tech space. Through Emergent Labs, which is a dedicated vibe coding platform. Importantly Mukund Jha said during the podcast that they are trying to change how apps are built by using artificial intelligence to handle much of the coding work. Their journey from simple beginnings to gaining attention in Silicon Valley highlights their strong focus on innovation and problem-solving.

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Mukund Jha explained that their platform is designed to make app development faster and simpler. Instead of developers writing every line of code, AI agents can build and improve applications on their own. This helps save time and allows developers to focus more on creative ideas rather than repetitive coding tasks.

Self learning focus of Emergent Labs

One of the most important features of the Jha brothers’ platform Emergent Labs is its ability to improve itself over time. Mukund Jha pointed out that every time a new app is created, the AI system learns from the process. This means the technology keeps getting better automatically, without needing constant human updates. As a result, it becomes more efficient and powerful with use.

He also stressed the importance of speed in the AI industry. Even with a small team, the Jha brothers focus on quick execution and rapid innovation. Mukund Jha believes that moving fast is necessary to stay ahead in a highly competitive and fast-changing field like artificial intelligence.

What the future of AI-assisted app development looks like?

Overall in the coming years, Mukund Jha believes that AI will play a major role in the future of software development. He says AI systems will soon be able to handle complex tasks independently, making the development process more scalable, efficient, and accessible to more people.