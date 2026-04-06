How helpful is vibe coding? For a 34-year-old man, it helped him detect errors in his mother’s cancer treatment and better manage it. He built a custom AI platform that helped manage his mother’s advanced cancer care, tracked symptoms, analysed medical records, and caught errors in her treatment plan.

Pratik Desai, a New Jersey-based professional with no formal background in advanced software engineering, created the tool while caring for his mother, who was diagnosed with stage 4 duodenal adenocarcinoma — an aggressive cancer affecting the small intestine. Using simple natural language prompts with AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude, Desai “vibe-coded” the platform in plain English, describing what he needed without writing complex code from scratch.

Vibe coding a tool to help with cancer treatment

The AI-built system helped him achieve the following:

– Track daily symptoms and side effects in real time.

– Organise and analyse complex medical records and test results.

– Generate summaries and alerts for potential issues.

– Cross-check treatment plans against standard protocols.

According to Desai’s account shared with Business Insider, the tool he built proved to be life-changing. It helped the family identify discrepancies in the prescribed care plan, enabling them to correct errors and ensure that his mother received more accurate treatment. In his emotional account, Desai shared that while the app was not perfect, it played a crucial role in helping his mother navigate her final months with greater dignity and control.

“I vibe coded a platform to help track symptoms, analyse medical records, and catch doctors’ errors during my mom’s cancer journey,” Desai wrote. He later refined the workflow using more advanced AI coding assistants, turning his initial prototype into a functional caregiving companion.

AI helping with tough times

Desai’s story brings forward the growing trend of patients and caregivers turning to AI to bridge gaps in a complex healthcare system where humans tend to miss out on small yet crucial details. His experience also highlights both the potential and limitations of such tools, i.e., while they can provide valuable support, they are not substitutes for professional medical advice.

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Desai has since expressed interest in refining his creation further, possibly to help other families facing similar challenges. His narrative serves as a reminder of how AI can offer practical relief during some of life’s most difficult moments, when combined with human determination and love.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.