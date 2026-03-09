After vibe coding became one of the coolest contributions from AI to the world of coding in 2025, the entire software development industry is now obsessed with coding smart rather than coding hard. For those who live under a rock, vibe coding is essentially telling your AI chatbot to write complex code for you without having the hassle to learn a coding language. Instead of writing every line of code yourself, you describe what you want in normal, everyday language, and AI tools turn your words into working code.

The idea gained huge popularity after AI expert Andrej Karpathy introduced the term in early 2025. Now, beginners, hobbyists, and even non-programmers can quickly create apps, websites, and tools just by chatting with AI.

Vibe coding is making programming more open to everyone, including both CEOs and everyday entrepreneurs who were previously unable to build a rough idea of an app or a website on their own. Popular tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Cursor, and GitHub Copilot let you build, fix, and improve code through a simple conversation. People are already using vibe coding to make prototypes, personal projects, small games, and even complete apps in hours instead of weeks.

Vibe coding: How to get started with smart AI coding

Vibe coding is simple and easy to start – most importantly, it is free to start. You don’t need to get subscribed to the paid services like Cursor and GitHub Copilot. Instead, you can pick an AI chat tool you already have access to.

The idea is simple – write a clear description of your idea.

– For example: “Build a basic to-do list web app where I can add tasks, mark them done, and delete them.”

– The AI will give you the code or build step-by-step pieces.

– You can then copy the code and run it in a free platform like Replit or CodePen.

– You can also ask for fixes or new features.

Most beginners begin with tiny projects to get comfortable. This helps you understand how to talk to the AI, in pursuit of getting better results.

5 simple vibe coding tips for beginners

For beginners, here are some of the easy steps to make Vibe coding work well:

1. Be clear and specific in your prompts

The more details you provide your AI chatbot, the better it can generate the code. Instead of “make a website,” try “Create a clean one-page portfolio site in HTML and CSS with a dark theme, my name at the top, and three project cards.”

2. Break big ideas into small steps

As a beginner, you should never ask for a whole app in one message. Instead, you should start with one step at a time, such as “Make the homepage layout,” then “Add a navigation bar,” and so on. Remember that small steps keep the AI focused and reduce mistakes.

3. Review and test the code

A crucial part of the code development is to review and test the code while it is in development. Even if your code is new, try running the program. Click buttons, fill forms, and see what happens. If something breaks, you can paste the error and ask, “Fix this bug for me.” This allows for a robust code development process, making it a lot easier to go ahead with vibe coding complex projects.

4. Iterate and keep chatting

Vibe coding is sort of like developing a code while having a conversation with the AI. Hence, you should tell the AI more about what you want and how you want it to function. If the result isn’t perfect, just say “Make the buttons bigger and blue” or “Add a confirmation before deleting.” Keep refining until it looks and works right.

5. Use good tools and pick up the basics

You should try beginner-friendly platforms like Replit, Cursor, or Google AI Studio to get started with vibe coding. Over time, you should also try learning a bit about coding HTML or Python so as to give better instructions to the AI.

You should keep in mind that vibe coding is designed to remove the hurdles around the code development process for people who did not come from a professional coding background.