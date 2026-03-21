A new buzzword is gaining traction across Silicon Valley which is “vibe coding.” From Google CEO Sundar Pichai to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, top tech leaders are debating whether this AI-led approach could redefine how software is built.

What exactly is vibe coding?

Vibe coding refers to a method of creating software by simply describing ideas in natural language to an AI system, which then generates the actual code. Instead of manually writing lines in languages like Python or JavaScript, users “tell” the AI what they want, and it builds the application.

The term was popularised by OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy and has quickly moved from a niche concept to a mainstream trend. It allows even non-programmers to create apps, websites, and tools without deep technical expertise.

In simple terms, coding is shifting from syntax-heavy programming to intent-driven creation.

Sundar Pichai’s stance on Vibe-Coding?

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has spoken about vibe coding, the fresh new term that is trending in Silicon Valley lately. At a time when advanced coding is need of the hour for furthering artificial intelligence, Pichai says that the trend is making the process “so much more enjoyable” and approachable for non-technical users.

In a recent interview on the Google for Developers podcast with Logan Kilpatrick, Pichai talked about the concept of vibe coding – a phrase originally coined by OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy. “It’s making coding so much more enjoyable,” Pichai said. “Things are getting more approachable, it’s getting exciting again, and the amazing thing is, it’s only going to get better.”

Not everyone is convinced

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu has now offered a contrasting view. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Vembu says that vibe coding oversimplifies what is fundamentally a deeply layered craft. “All code is magic until it is lowered by the compiler to another form of code, and that code is magic until magic all the way down,” he wrote on X

Importantly, while AI can accelerate development, it may not replace the need for strong engineering fundamentals.

Although Vibe coding reflects a larger shift in the tech industry from manual programming to human-AI collaboration. It is not about eliminating developers, but changing their role from writing code to guiding and validating it.

As AI tools continue to evolve, the future of coding may lie somewhere between traditional programming and vibe-based development, a hybrid model where creativity and technical expertise coexist.