Valentine’s Day: Top 5 tech gifting options for your special someone 

It’s that time of the year. Love is in the air. If you’re looking for tech gifting ideas to surprise your partner, this Valentine’s Day and can’t seem to make up your mind about what to get (well, we know that it can be tough with all the many options out there, so don’t sweat it, please don’t be so hard on yourself) worry not, because we are here to help.
Now, since this is last minute, we won’t bombard you with a long list to confuse you, even more. We’ll try to keep it short and simple. Here are FE’s top 5 tech picks for your dear Valentine. We’ve tried to be a little versatile, so we’re covering a wider gamut of categories each with their own set of pros and cons. But overall, we hope that it brings a smile to you and your special someone’s face. So, here goes.
- Samsung Galaxy S23/iPhone 14: A smartphone is an easy recommendation and there are options a plenty. There’s no way we can list them all here, but if you’ve got the budget to get the best Android or iPhone in the market today, look no further than Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 and Apple’s iPhone 14 (or iPhone 14 Pro if budget is not a constraint). Year after year, a Samsung Galaxy S or iPhone tops of the list of gifting options so can’t say that it is surprising. These phones are actually quite good, nay best, in their respective categories.
- Apple Watch SE 2: The Watch SE 2 is not the best smartwatch that Apple makes today but it’s easily the most bang for your buck. It brings the signature Apple Watch experience at an affordable price point and is an easy recommendation to also get started with your fitness journey.
- Redmi Pad: We’ve called it the best budget laptop in the market today. Do we need to say more?
- Nothing Ear Stick: Nothing’s unique see-through design and good sound output make the Ear Stick wireless earbuds a no-brainer deal. There’s nothing like it in the market, quote it in the literal sense. Nothing is also selling them at a hefty 2,000 discount for a limited period coinciding with Valentine’s Day, making them even more desirable.
- Netflix subscription: If you don’t want to pick any gadget, how about gifting them a Netflix subscription they’ve been eyeing for a long time. Sharing is nice but soon, Netflix is going to put curbs on that (in fact curbs on password sharing have already started in some markets) so this might just be a good time to start subscribing.