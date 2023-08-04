Users will not receive unwanted pictures and videos in their Instagram DMs with “this” feature

One of our most beloved apps is getting a new feature that addresses privacy concerns. Instagram is all set to roll out a feature that will help the users from not getting unwanted photos and videos in their direct message (DM). This feature was announced on Thursday, a few weeks after the platform started testing it.

Two new limitations will apply to DM requests sent to users who don’t follow them as a result of this new feature. One, now you will only be able to send one message to someone who does not follow you, as opposed to sending them an infinite amount of DM requests. If they decline your invitation to chat, you won’t be able to message them anymore.

Second, you can only send photos, videos, or audio notes to people who don’t follow you once they’ve accepted your request to talk because DM invites are now just text-based.

According to Instagram, users will no longer receive unwanted photos or videos from users they don’t follow, and random people will no longer be able to message them frequently. The social media giant points out that since women frequently get unwanted “pictures” in their DMs, the new tool will be especially helpful for them.

Instagram already has limitations in place to shield users from abuse and inappropriate contact, and the new DM tool adds to those limitations. The “Hidden Words” setting in the app directs DM requests that contain objectionable words, phrases, or emojis to a hidden folder by default. Additionally, Instagram offers a “Limits” option that shields users against unexpected rises in spam DMs or comments.

If you don’t want to simply block a bully, Instagram also has a “Restrict” setting that enables you to monitor them more covertly. Any comments a user makes on your posts after you restrict them will only be seen by them, and they won’t be aware that no one else can read them.

Lastly, the platform also gives its users the option to block someone. After blocking anyone, they will not be able to message you and you can even opt to block all the accounts that are created by the blocked account.

