US now biggest market for India-made smartphones

The first two months of the current financial year saw the US emerging as the biggest market for India-made smartphones, with shipments to the world’s largest economy growing a stupendous 775% on year, according to government data.

India exported $2.4 billion worth of smartphones in April-May this year, of which $812.49 million or a third went to the US.

The smartphone exports to the US stood at just $92.2 million or barely 10% of the total a year ago.

Smartphones have become the second biggest item of exports to the US, the biggest market for India, after diamonds. While diamond exports have come down, smartphone exports have zoomed.

While India exported $10.9 billion worth of smartphones in FY23, the first two months of FY24 saw the total at $2.43 billion, a growth of 157% on year. In FY23, the UAE was the biggest market for India-made smartphones at $2.57 billion, followed by the US at $2.15 billion.

Prior to FY23, the smartphone exports were non-existent so the data was not captured under a separate category. After the announcement of production-linked incentives (PLIs) and entry of Apple in local manufacturing, India is gradually emerging as a production base for smartphones. According to reports, Apple alone accounts for half of India’s smartphone exports.

Smartphones have become the biggest item of export to the second biggest market for India, the UAE, pushing behind items like gasoline, aviation turbine fuel, gold and diamonds. The UAE accounted for 20% of the smartphone exports from India at $484.52 million in April-May.

To keep producing for exports and local demand, the electronics industry imported $1.8 billion worth of monolithic integrated circuits of which $597 million came from China. Other sources of integrated circuits were Ireland ($258 million), Hong Kong ($255 million), Taiwan ($204 million) and Singapore ($162 million). Last year’s total imports of integrated circuits was $10.23 billion.

Other electronic component imports stood at $4.7 billion in April-May 2023, up 10% on year. In the whole of FY23, electronic component imports were $22.4 billion.