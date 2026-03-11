In what seems like a troublesome phase for AI firms, a federal judge in California has sided with Amazon in its ongoing legal battle against AI startup Perplexity. The US Court issued a preliminary injunction that bars Perplexity’s Comet browser from using AI agents to access user accounts and place orders on Amazon’s platform. The ruling requires Perplexity to cease such activities and delete any Amazon-related data it has collected through its tools.

The decision by the US Court marks an early win for Amazon in a case that tests the boundaries of “agentic” AI. These autonomous agents, acting on the users’ behalf in e-commerce websites, can make the entire purchase decision on behalf of the customer. Amazon originally sued Perplexity in November 2025, accusing the startup of violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) and California’s Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act by covertly accessing password-protected customer accounts without Amazon’s authorisation.

Amazon-Perplexity case: What the court order states

Judge Chesney found that Amazon presented strong evidence described in some reports as essentially undisputed that Perplexity’s Comet browser accessed Amazon accounts “with the Amazon user’s permission but without authorisation by Amazon.” The AI agents reportedly disguised automated activity as standard human browsing (including mimicking Google Chrome), bypassed platform restrictions, ignored repeated cease-and-desist requests from Amazon, and posed potential security risks to customer data.

Hence, now the court has asked Perplexity to:

– Prohibit its AI agents (via Comet or any similar tool) to access, attempt to access, assist in accessing, or provide means for others to access Amazon user accounts.

– Must destroy any Amazon customer data or website information obtained through these agents.

The order takes effect after a seven-day administrative stay (to allow for appeal), giving Perplexity time to seek a stay from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The injunction is temporary and the full case will continue in court. Amazon plans to pursue the matter further to protect its marketplace integrity.

Will Perplexity stand a chance to contest against Amazon?

Perplexity’s Comet browser features an AI-powered shopping assistant that lets users describe items they want, search Amazon, and have the agent complete purchases automatically. While users grant permission for the AI to act on their behalf, Amazon argued that this does not extend to the platform’s own authorisation, especially when agents conceal their automated nature and interact with protected systems.

Amazon highlighted that the ruling helps maintain a “trusted shopping experience” for customers and prevents unauthorised access. A company spokesperson highlighted the decision as an important step in safeguarding its ecosystem. Perplexity has vowed to challenge the order. The company described Amazon’s original lawsuit as a “bully tactic” and stated it will “continue to fight for the right of internet users to choose whatever AI they want” to use online.