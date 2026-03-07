Artificial intelligence has now started to play a significant role in modern warfare. According to a report by The Guardian, Claude, an AI LLM model by Anthropic, helped military analysts quickly study large amounts of intelligence data during an operation involving Iran.

According to the Guardian, the system helped identify about 1,000 possible targets within 24 hours. This shows how AI tools are changing how quickly military decisions can be made.

AI assisting military intelligence

The AI tool was reportedly connected to a defence platform called the Maven Smart System, developed by Palantir Technologies. This platform collects and processes large amounts of intelligence data from sources such as satellites, surveillance systems, and other monitoring tools.

By analysing this data, the system can quickly create lists of possible targets and rank them based on importance. AI systems can go through huge amounts of information much faster than human analysts.

Because of this, tasks that used to take days or even weeks can now be completed in a few hours.

What Claude AI does?

Claude AI is a powerful language model introduced by Anthropic in 2023. It can read and analyse complex information, summarise reports, and help organise large datasets.

In military settings, the AI can highlight patterns and important details in intelligence data. This helps analysts find possible targets more quickly and plan operations more efficiently.

However, humans still make the final decisions. Military officers review the information and approve any actions before strikes are carried out.

Faster military operations

Experts say AI is helping shorten the time between finding a target and launching a strike. In military terms, this process is often called the “kill chain.”

With AI analysing data in real time, military planners can respond to threats much faster than before. This can give them a major advantage during fast-moving conflicts.

Ethical questions about AI in war

Despite its benefits, the use of AI in warfare has raised serious ethical concerns. Some critics worry that relying too much on AI could reduce human control in decisions that involve life and death.

There are also ongoing debates about how technology companies should allow their AI systems to be used by governments and the military.

As artificial intelligence continues to develop, its role in defence and security is expected to grow. The reported use of Claude in the Iran operation shows that AI is already becoming an important tool in modern military strategy.