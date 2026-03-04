Global e-commerce giant Amazon has confirmed that three of its facilities in the Middle East were damaged following drone-related incidents in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The company said the affected sites include logistics and operational centres that play a key role in handling regional deliveries. While no injuries were reported, the incident has raised concerns about the vulnerability of commercial infrastructure in areas facing heightened geopolitical tensions.

What happened in the attacks?

According to the company, drones struck or caused damage to facilities located in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The exact scale of the structural damage has not been publicly disclosed, but Amazon stated that its teams quickly assessed the situation and initiated safety protocols. Operations at the impacted sites were temporarily disrupted as a precautionary measure.

Though the company did not directly attribute responsibility, the attacks come at a time when parts of the Gulf region are witnessing increased security challenges. Drone strikes have increasingly been used as tools in regional conflicts, posing risks not only to military targets but also to civilian and commercial infrastructure.

Impact on operations

Amazon emphasized that customer service remains largely unaffected. The company said it activated contingency plans, redirecting shipments and shifting workloads to alternate facilities to avoid significant delivery delays. In a region where fast logistics is central to Amazon’s promise, maintaining service continuity appears to have been the immediate priority.

ALSO READ Happy Holi wishes: This easy WhatsApp trick lets you message hundreds of people instantly without creating a group

The Middle East has become an important market for Amazon over the past few years, especially after its acquisition of regional e-commerce platform Souq.com in 2017. Since then, the company has expanded its warehousing and last-mile delivery network across Gulf countries, investing heavily in infrastructure and technology.

Growing concerns over infrastructure security

The incident highlights a broader issue: how multinational technology and logistics firms safeguard their assets in politically sensitive zones. As companies like Amazon deepen their presence in fast-growing markets, the need for advanced surveillance, risk assessment, and crisis management systems becomes even more critical.

While operations are expected to normalize soon, the drone damage serves as a reminder that even global tech giants are not insulated from regional instability. For Amazon, the immediate challenge lies in restoring full functionality while reassuring customers and partners that its Middle East operations remain resilient and secure.