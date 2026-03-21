India’s digital payments technology continues to evolve, and the latest addition is the UPI Lite that aims to solve one of its biggest limitations, which is dependency on internet connectivity.

Built on the National Payments Corporation of India framework, this feature allows users to make quick, small-value transactions even in areas with poor or no network access.

What is UPI Lite X?

UPI Lite X is an offline payment solution that works using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. Instead of processing transactions through bank servers in real time, it uses an on-device wallet stored on the user’s smartphone. This enables payments to go through instantly without mobile data or Wi-Fi.

The feature is particularly useful in situations like underground travel, remote locations, or network outages, where conventional UPI services may fail.

How to Set Up UPI Lite X?

Step 1. Install a supported app

Download a UPI Lite X-compatible app such as BHIM or a participating bank’s UPI app. Ensure your smartphone has NFC support.

Step 2. Register your bank account

Open the app, link your UPI-enabled bank account and confirm your UPI PIN to activate payments.

Step 3. Enable UPI Lite X

Go to settings, tap on “UPI Lite X” or “Tap & Pay,” accept the terms and turn on the feature.

How offline payments work?

To make a payment, users select the “Tap & Pay” option, enter the amount, and tap their device against the recipient’s NFC-enabled device or terminal. The transaction is completed instantly without requiring a PIN or internet connection.

However, both the sender and receiver must have UPI Lite X enabled, and their devices must support NFC for the transaction to work.

Limitations and Key Features

UPI Lite X is designed for low-value, high-frequency transactions. Each transaction is capped at Rs.500, while the wallet balance cannot exceed Rs. 2,000.

Since payments are processed locally, they are faster and consume less battery. Transactions are later synced with the bank once the device reconnects to the internet.

Importantly UPI Lite X is India’s push toward more creating an inclusive digital payments sytem by addressing connectivity gaps. As offline payment solutions expand, features like this could play a crucial role in ensuring seamless transactions across both urban and remote regions.