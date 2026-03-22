

The Indian smartphone market is going to see a wave of new launches in coming months. Smartphone brands like iQOO, Samsung, OnePlus, and Realme are all gearing up for a slew of new launches, with each of them focusing on improving performance, battery life, and software of their devices. Here’s a closer look at the most anticipated devices and their expected specifications.

Realme P4 Lite 5G

The Realme P4 Lite 5G is rumored to launch as a more affordable entry below the P3 5G (Rs. 15,999), targeting Rs. 14,999. If it carries the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip as the P3, a 6,000mAh battery, an AMOLED display, and possibly 45W–80W charging, it would immediately become the best value 5G phone under Rs. 15,000. Nothing is confirmed yet, but Realme’s aggressive P-series approach makes a Q2 2026 launch entirely possible.

Samsung Galaxy A57

Samsung’s Galaxy A57 is rumored to come with an Exynos 1680 chipset, a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP triple-camera setup. The device is expected to stand out with extended software support potentially up to six years along with a battery capacity of around 5,000mAh.

Samsung Galaxy A37

The Galaxy A37 is likely to be a more affordable sibling, featuring a mid-range Exynos 1480 processor, a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It may include a dual or triple-camera system and offer the same long-term software update promise as the A57.

Infinix Note 60 Pro

The Infinix Note 60 Pro is expected to focus heavily on battery life, possibly packing a massive 6,000mAh or larger battery. It may include a large display with a high refresh rate, a capable mid-range processor, and fast charging capabilities aimed at power users.

iQOO Neo 11

The iQOO Neo 11 is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, potentially from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 series, along with a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display of about 120Hz. The device may also include fast charging, a strong cooling system for gaming, and a capable camera setup.

OnePlus 15T

OnePlus company president Li Jie has been actively teasing the 15T, positioning it as a “small phone with a massive battery.” Two color options described as “very clean” have been hinted at. Based on OnePlus’s T-series cadence and the 2026 chip landscape, a flagship-grade Snapdragon chip is expected. OxygenOS 16 (Android 16) will ship out of the box.