The MacBook Air has been around as the most affordable laptop from Apple for years and now, Apple wants to change that with a brand new model. Apple is on the verge of introducing a more affordable MacBook, with rumours pointing to an imminent launch in early March 2026 – potentially announced in the days leading up to or at a special “Apple Experience” event on March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai.

This low-cost MacBook device, often described as a budget-friendly alternative to the MacBook Air, aims to compete with low-cost Chromebooks and Windows laptops, particularly in the education market.

The low-cost MacBook is expected to revive the plain “MacBook” branding and target a significantly lower price point than the current MacBook Air’s $999 starting price. Analysts and leakers suggest a price range of $599 to $799, with $599 (approximately Rs 55,000) aligning closely with entry-level iPhones and some Chromebooks, while $699–$799 positions it as a slightly premium budget option without overlapping too heavily with higher-end iPad Pro models.

Design and colours

Rumours from industry insiders suggest an aluminum chassis similar to the MacBook Air, featuring a 12.9-inch or 13-inch display (likely LCD, not OLED). The design highlights thinness and lightness for portability, though some speculation suggests a slightly thicker build – like certain low-cost iPads – for better cost control, battery efficiency, and heat management with a less power-hungry chip.

One of the standout features is a selection of vibrant, fun colours to appeal to younger users and students. Apple has reportedly tested options including light yellow, light green, blue, pink, silver, and dark gray. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts final shipping colours of yellow, silver, blue, and pink, following the entry-level iPad lineup, while Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman highlighted the playful palette as a departure from the muted tones of current MacBooks. At least four colours are expected to launch.

Powered by A18 Pro, not M-series

Unlike Apple’s current Mac lineup, this budget model will use an A-series chip from the iPhone rather than an M-series processor. The A18 Pro (from the iPhone 16 Pro, built on a second-generation 3nm process) is the leading candidate, featuring a 6-core CPU (four performance + two efficiency cores), 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine optimised for AI tasks like Apple Intelligence.

Benchmark leaks show solid everyday performance – average Geekbench single-core scores around 3451 and multi-core around 8572, outpacing the older M1 in single-core but trailing the M4 in multi-core workloads. It’s well-suited for web browsing, documents, streaming, light photo/video editing, and schoolwork, but less ideal for demanding tasks like 4K video editing or 3D rendering.

Other expected specifications include:

– At least 8GB RAM (possibly 16GB standard) to enable Apple Intelligence features.

– Starting storage capacity could be potentially at 128GB, which is lower than the MacBook Air’s 256GB base model.

– USB-C ports limited to 10Gbps speeds without Thunderbolt support.

– Single external display connectivity.

The shift to an A-series chip helps keep costs down while delivering efficient, long battery life tailored for all-day student use.

Sources including Ming-Chi Kuo, Mark Gurman (Bloomberg), and Weibo leaker “Instant Digital” have converged on these details, with consistent reports on the chip, colours, pricing, and March timeline. While some elements like exact display size and chassis thickness remain unconfirmed, the rumours paint a picture of an accessible, colourful Mac entry point designed to expand Apple’s laptop reach without cannibalising premium models like the Air and Pro.