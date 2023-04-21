Unverified: From Shah Rukh Khan to Yogi Adityanath, know who all lost Twitter blue tick and why

In a not-so surprising move, Elon Musk’s Twitter has stripped away the verification blue check of several high-profile individuals, including politicians and celebrities in India. The move comes after company twice sent out warnings to take away legacy blue badges from those who don’t pay for it.
The list of individuals who have lost their verification badges includes big names like Shahrukh Khan, Yogi Adityanath, and several other prominent figures. The legacy blue verification badge on Twitter was given to accounts that are considered authentic and legitimate.
The blue check of verification has been clubbed in the Twitter Blue subscription. This means that the blue check of verification will now be given to only those who pay for it. Twitter Blue is an opt-in subscription priced at $8 a month on web and $11 on Android/iOS. It offers benefits like early access to new features, edit tweets, post long tweets and more.
The company last month announced that it will start “winding down” legacy blue checks starting April 1. After many accounts were spotted with blue check, Musk clarified that he was giving a grace period for the transition and those who intend to never pay for it will be immediately stripped of their blue checks. It later announced April 20 as the final deadline and that’s what has happened. Many prominent accounts have lost their blue check from their profile. Here is the list of all names.
Shahrukh Khan
Salman Khan
Yogi Adityanath
Rahul Gandhi
Alia Bhatt
Ayushmann Khurrana
Pankaj Tripathi
Swara Bhasker
Neha Dhupia
Manoj Bajpayee
Kapil Dev
Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma
Priyanka Gandhi
Mamata Banerjee
Nitish Kumar
Pramod Sawant
Pinarayi Vijayan