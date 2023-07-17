scorecardresearch
UN Security Council to hold first talks on Artificial Intelligence risks

Governments around the world are considering how to mitigate the dangers of emerging AI technology, which could reshape the global economy and change the international security landscape.

United nations
Britain holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month and has been seeking a global leadership role in AI regulation. (Photo source: Reuters)

The United Nations Security Council will hold its first formal discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) this week in New York, with Britain to call for an international dialogue about its impact on global peace and security.

Governments around the world are considering how to mitigate the dangers of emerging AI technology, which could reshape the global economy and change the international security landscape. Britain holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month and has been seeking a global leadership role in AI regulation.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will chair the discussion on Tuesday. In June, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed a proposal by some artificial intelligence executives for the creation of an international AI watchdog body like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 10:29 IST

