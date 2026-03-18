In an era where smartphones are indispensable, the Indian government has played its part to make interactions with citizens a lot easier. The UMANG app (stands for Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) was originally launched in 2017 under the Digital India initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD). Over the years, the UMANG platform has evolved into a true one-stop digital platform, offering over 2,000 services without needing to visit government offices and centers.

UMANG aggregates thousands of central, state, and local government services onto one platform, eliminating the need for multiple apps, long queues, or repeated paperwork. As of 2026, the app boasts over 100 million downloads on Google Play, millions of registered users, and billions of cumulative transactions.

UMANG app: Why you should download it?

What sets UMANG apart is its integration of everyday essentials with critical welfare and identity services. Citizens can handle tasks ranging from paying utility bills and filing taxes to accessing educational results and managing retirement funds, all from one secure interface.

The UMANG app is available on Android, iOS, web, SMS, and even feature phones via KaiOS. It supports multiple languages and biometric authentication, which makes it safe and widely accessible.

As part of the recent update, UMANG now offers real-time weather alerts from Sachet, nutrition tracking via Poshan Tracker, tourism services for Delhi, and state-specific tools like Madhya Pradesh’s GauSamvardhan Board. However, we believe that only these eight services on UMANG are worth keeping the app for most of you, ones that will save time and money.

8 services on UMANG app you should use

CBSE results access

Students and parents can instantly retrieve the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exam results through UMANG’s dedicated CBSE portal integration. By simply entering the roll number, users can download and verify results without facing server crashes or long queues on official websites during peak announcement periods. This feature has become especially valuable for over 20 million annual examinees, saving significant time and reducing stress.

Aadhaar services

UMANG provides easy Aadhaar management, allowing users to view their QR-coded e-Aadhaar, update demographic details such as address or photo, and even schedule or manage biometric updates. Authentication is done via OTP or fingerprint, eliminating the need for physical visits to Aadhaar centres and drastically reducing wait times for India’s 1.3 billion Aadhaar holders.

Passport Seva

Passport applicants can book appointments, track application status in real time, locate nearby Passport Seva Kendras, calculate applicable fees based on urgency, and receive push notifications for police verification updates. The integrated checklists and slot availability make the traditionally complex passport process much simpler and faster for millions applying for international travel or overseas jobs.

Mera Ration

This feature enables users to check ration card details, view current food grain entitlements, see transaction history, and locate the nearest fair price shop using either Aadhaar number or ration card number. It plays a critical role in ensuring transparency and reducing leakages in the Public Distribution System, directly benefiting approximately 800 million people covered under the National Food Security Act.

EPFO services

Employees and pensioners can access their Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation account through UMANG to view passbook details, check PF balance, submit claims (including pension advances), generate or link UAN, and submit Jeevan Pramaan life certificates via biometric authentication. This eliminates the need for physical visits to EPFO offices and supports timely access for over 70 million members, especially during financial emergencies.

LPG cylinder booking

Users can book refills for Indane, HP Gas, or Bharat Gas cylinders by linking their LPG consumer ID, selecting preferred delivery slots, tracking booking status, and making payments via UPI or other digital modes. The app also shows historical usage patterns to help with budgeting, serving around 300 million households. At the same time, it also helps curb black market supply practices.

DigiLocker

UMANG integrates fully with DigiLocker, turning the app into a secure digital wallet for more than 5 billion government-issued documents, such as PAN cards, driving licences, marksheets, and certificates. Users can store, retrieve, share, and verify documents via QR codes, significantly reducing dependence on physical copies and advancing the nationwide paperless governance initiative.

NPS Balance

National Pension System subscribers can monitor Tier 1 and Tier 2 account balances, review transaction history, and switch between schemes directly from the app. This on-the-go access supports better retirement planning and portfolio oversight for approximately 8 crore NPS users, promoting greater financial inclusion and awareness.