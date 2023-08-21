scorecardresearch
UK in talks with Nvidia, Intel, others on AI Chips in race to become tech superpower by 2030

The government has allocated £100 million ($127 million) for AI chips.

Written by Bloomberg
UK AI
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to make the UK a global science and technology “superpower” by 2030. (Photo credit: Reuters)

UK government officials have held discussions with tech giants Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Intel Corp. about procuring equipment for national artificial intelligence research, according to the Telegraph.

The government has allocated £100 million ($127 million) for AI chips, the Telegraph reported on Sunday. It said efforts may be in “advanced stages” of an order of as much as 5,000 graphics processing units from Nvidia.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to make the UK a global science and technology “superpower” by 2030. The premier is targeting a summit later this year that aims to bring together world leaders and top AI executives in an event supported by US President Joe Biden.

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 17:29 IST

