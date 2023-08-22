UIDAI alerts users against scammers, warns not to trust WhatsApp or e-mail messages

Scams and cybercrimes are on rise these days. With technology advancing every day, scamsters have also upgraded their means and ways to deceive you. In light of this, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has warned users against fake messages on WhatsApp and email. These messages ask users to share their Aadhaar details for update purposes. These are fraudulent messages and are designed to steal your personal information.

In a tweet, UIDAI said, “Beware of fraudsters. UIDAI never asks you to share your documents to update your Aadhaar through Email or WhatsApp.”

In another tweets, it warned, “#BewareOfFraudsters Do not click on unknown/ unverified links and immediately delete SMS/Emails sent from fictitious lookalike sources. Only use trusted sources like UIDAI’s website, mAadhaar App, or official social media handles for any information.”

To avoid falling victim to Aadhaar fraud, always make sure never to share your Aadhaar details like your Aadhaar number, OTP, or PIN, with anyone over email or WhatsApp. Do not trust messages from unverified sources and update your Aadhaar details only through the official UIDAI website or by visiting nearby Aadhaar centre. It is also important to remember that UIDAI does not charge for Aadhaar update services so be wary of any message that ask you to pay a fee for Aadhaar update services.

UIDAI recently also asked users whose Aadhaar card details are 10 years old to update their details. It can be done both online and by visiting centre. The last date to update details is September 14. UIDAI mandates users to update their Aadhaar card details every 10 years by providing the latest POI(Proof of Identity) and POA (Proof of Adress). The online updating can be done on the myAadhaar portal and it’s for free.

