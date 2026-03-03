Uber is getting ready to launch air taxis in select cities, marking a big step beyond its usual car and bike rides. The company has partnered with US-based aircraft maker Joby Aviation to introduce electric flying taxis that can be booked directly through the Uber app. The idea is simple: instead of being stuck in road traffic, passengers will be able to fly above the city and reach their destination much faster. These aircraft are fully electric and designed for short city trips.

Dubai to be the first launch city

The first city expected to see Uber’s air taxis in action is Dubai. The company plans to begin operations there once regulatory approvals and infrastructure are ready. Special take-off and landing spots, called “vertiports”, are being prepared at key locations across the city.

After Dubai, Uber aims to expand the service to other major global cities, including parts of the United States (New York, Los Angeles), the United Kingdom, and Japan. However, each launch will depend on local aviation approvals and safety clearances.

How to book an Uber Air Taxi?

Booking an air taxi will work much like booking a regular Uber ride. Users will open the Uber app, enter their destination, and if the service is available in their city, they will see an “Uber Air” option along with other ride choices.

Once selected, the app will manage the full journey. This could include a car ride to the vertiport, the air taxi flight, and another car ride to the final destination. The goal is to keep the experience smooth and familiar for users.

What the aircraft offers?

Joby Avaiation’s electric aircraft can carry up to four passengers along with a pilot. They take off vertically like a helicopter but fly forward like an airplane. The aircraft can reach speeds of around 300 km/h and travel up to 160 km on a single charge.

Since they are electric, they are expected to be quieter and more environmentally friendly than traditional helicopters.

What is the next step?

Before the service begins, the aircraft must receive final safety certifications from aviation authorities, including the Federal Aviation Administration in the US. Test flights have already been conducted, but full commercial approval is still in process.

If everything goes as planned, Uber’s air taxis could change how people travel within cities turning short urban flights into something you can book with just a tap on your phone.