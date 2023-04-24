TWS EARBUDS: Finding a niche in a cluttered space

Barring a few True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, such as Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds or Nothing Ear (2), that stand out for their elegant design and distinctive looks, most adopt the same cookie-cutter design. Their rationale: the small footprint of TWS earbuds makes design differentiation a big challenge. Well, differentiation is the name of the game; in order to stand out in the sea of TWS earbuds, brands are hunting for distinction in looks, features and use cases in order to capture a larger piece of the market. We take a look at some new buds that are trying to forge their own identity.

Mini Commando X9

A gaming TWS with Dual RGB, the Commando X9 is priced at just Rs 1,499 and has five attractive colour options — Black, White, Red, Yellow and Grey. Inspired by the Aurora Lights, this Mivi product offers gamers the freedom to personalise their experience, in line with their gaming set-ups. It comes equipped with seven different in-built colour effects, there is a dedicated gaming mode and 13mm drivers for good sound quality across a broad frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz. The 35ms ultra-low latency will ensure no lag between a player’s actions and the corresponding feedback on the screen or audio output, making it an ideal choice for gamers. The Commando X9 is built for marathon gaming sessions, 72 hours of playtime to be precise. When charged for a mere 10 minutes, it can deliver 15 hours of music, games and calls.

KEY FEATURES

* Full RGB earbuds & capsule

* 35ms low latency for gaming

* ENC with Quad Mics

* Estimated street price: Rs 1,499

IKODOO Buds One

Somewhat expensive at Rs 4,999, Buds One enables the users to enjoy a soothing melody and a smooth phone call, unaffected by all that sound and fury. These buds tap out of the chaos and make surroundings disappear, thanks to their Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology and Wind Noise Reduction. Coupled with personalised ANC algorithms and lightweight diaphragms, they support a peak noise cancellation depth of 50 dB. The product, integrated with Danish brand Vifa’s acoustic sound technology, is equipped with low-pitched sound enhancement technology and a clearly distinguishable triple-mode. It comes with Bluetooth 5.2 for a stable connection, AI ENC and three mics for superior call quality, and 27 hours of battery life with wireless charging.

KEY FEATURES

* 50dB ANC

* Wind Noise Reduction

* 27 hours of battery life

* Estimated street price: Rs 4,999

Promate TWS Lush

The gesture-controlled intelligent earbuds are high-tech and fashionable, balanced by a good acoustic audio quality. Packed with a full working day of charge, 20 hours of playback time, the TWS is available in four colours (Black, White, Blue and Pink) and is compact and ultra-lightweight with a glossy finish. It is equipped with touch sensors that allow you to control music and calls. Its in-built proximity sensors play music as soon as you insert the earbuds and stop when you remove them. Also, Lush’s Bass Up technology analyses low frequencies in real time and amplifies them instantly. The TWS is ergonomically designed to fit into an urban lifestyle. It is also IPX5 high-level water resistant, making it your essential buddy for gym or running.

KEY FEATURES

* Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity

* 20 hours playback time

* IntelliTouch control

* Estimated street price: Rs 1,699