Twitter’s verified handle goes on major ‘unfollow’ spree as confusion over legacy blue ticks future intensifies

The confusion at Twitter seems to be never-ending. Following its recent announcement to remove all legacy verification checks from platform but for some strange reason still having it around, Twitter has found itself in the headlines once again. The company’s official account of verification program- Twitter Verified-has seemingly unfollowed all accounts, including the high-profile ones, leaving users confused.

Twitter Verified handle that has over 4 million followers, at the time of writing this article, shows zero account following. Those applying for the verification badging would receive the check on their profile after Twitter Verified followed the account. The zero following of Twitter Verified leaves users wondering about the future of their verification badges.

Twitter made significant changes to its verification program last year announcing that verification badge was now part of paid subscription program called Twitter Blue. Contrary to the legacy verification program that provided check mark after thorough assessment for free, new verification program offers check mark to those who paid it.

In the recent most announcement, Twitter announced that it will kill all the legacy verification badges starting April 1. However, some users are still seeing it on their account. While Twitter has not explicitly given any explanation on this, a tweet from Musk indicates that those who show intent to never pay for the check will be stripped off their checks without any grace period. So far New York Times is the only account that seems to be affected by this move. It lost its gold checkmark this week after a Twitter user brought it to Musk’s notice that NYT has said it won’t pay for the verification badge.

Nothing seems to be in order at Twitter since Musk assumed the role of its CEO. The billionaire, in his efforts to prep the platform for anticipated economic slowdown, fired more than half of workforce and announced strict rules and policies for those left in the office. Twitter’s communication team is gone and the company is in serious financial trouble as it loses revenue and sees hefty annual interest payments.