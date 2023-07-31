Twitter’s Tweet button may change, became “Post” but it was short lived

Amidst one of the biggest changes Twitter has undergone, there is another change that might soon take place. As per some users, the Tweet button may soon change. The platform underwent a major change recently, and now the blue bird logo has become a thing of the past.

Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022 in a $44 billion deal. He had previously expressed his desire to create a space where everyone is free to speak. Adding to the same vision, Musk wanted to create an app similar to China’s We Chat. The Twitter head wants to create a space that enables the user to do everything, from payments to messaging—basically, an everything app.

Keeping up with his previously expressed desire, the logo of the microblogging platform has been replaced by “X,” and Larry the bird has been freed. When one goes to the Google Play Store and searches for Twitter, they will come across the “X” app, which is owned by X Corp., as shown in the store. The description of the app reads, “Breaking news, entertainment, sports, politics, and everything in between.” This update’s outlook is in line with the rebranding Twitter is undergoing.

With Twitter users reporting that the Tweet button has been replaced by “Post,” the platform is looking towards another major change after replacing its logo. However, in another turn of events, this change was revoked, and users can now access the original setup. Nevertheless, users are expecting that the platform may soon roll out the change.

They done changed the "Tweet" Button to "Post" damn. pic.twitter.com/KiizrIOSSc — Polycarp (@Nyaberih_) July 31, 2023

The send "Tweet" button now says "Post" on browser!! pic.twitter.com/O2RrcR8vta — Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo (@JaneidyEve) July 29, 2023

Omg rip Tweet button, gone but never forgotten 🥀 pic.twitter.com/JOCUP2AfzO — Jen 🩷🪩 (Taylor’s Version) (@jenjen__xo) July 31, 2023

They need something more original than that



“Xpress” something catchy like tweeting 🤷🏻‍♂️



“Posts” and “posting” is so generic 🥱 — DaveyC (@thatweirdguy) July 29, 2023

Twitter becoming X raises a question about why Musk is obsessed with this letter. There is no concrete explanation for the same, but history tells us Musk owns a lot of “X(s).” Interestingly, X is the name of the three holding corporations that Elon Musk set up in Delaware in order to purchase Twitter. In fact, X is how Musk refers to his child with Grimes. Further, back in 1999, Musk founded an online bank called X.com. Later, it merged with one of its rival firms and came to be known as PayPal. However, Musk bought it back in 2017. Now, when one visits the page, there is a black letter “x” in the upper left corner of a blank white page.

Though what lies ahead of Twitter’s X era is being perceived with scepticism, only time will dictate what will actually unravel.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook