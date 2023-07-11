Twitter’s traffic takes a hit as Meta’s Threads cross 100 million users

As Threads crosses the 100 million sign-up mark, it seems twitter has taken a hit. Since July 6, the day Threads was launched, the user traffic on Twitter has experienced a decline. Threads is Meta’s new text-based app that is a part of Instagram, and Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has described the platform as “public square” for communities “that never really embraced Twitter.” Mosseri has expressed that Meta has no plans in replacing Twitter.

On Monday, Mosseri posted on his Threads account about the milestone achieved by the company. He said, “100 million people signed up for Threads in five days. I’m not sure I can wrap my mind around that fact. It’s insane; I can’t make sense of it.”

Meanwhile, Matthew Prince, the CEO of Cloudflare, shared a screenshot that indicated that Twitter has taken a hit and the traffic on the platform continues to tank.

A report by CNBC has asserted that, as per Similarweb, a company that specialises in web analytics, the traffic on Twitter has reduced by 5% in the first two days after the launch of Threads. The company has further pointed out that if we compare the numbers with the same days last year, then the traffic has taken a hit of 11%.

Here, an interesting thing needs to be noted. Threads taps into the same user base that is present on Instagram, and the launch of the app comes during a time when Twitter is going through significant turmoil, given all the restrictions and the hurried launch of the new TweetDeck, though the old one is up now.

Users who wish to sign up on Thread can simply do so by linking their desired Instagram account, and the new app automatically syncs all the information with the new platform. Further, users can follow the same accounts that they follow on Instagram.

Previously, OpenAI’s ChatGPT held the title of fastest growing app, as it gained 100 million daily users in two months. Threads has not yet launched in European Union (EU) but still managed to cross the milestone within a week of its launch.

Twitter was seen expressing concerns over the new app. Twitter’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, wrote a letter to Meta. According to reports, the opening statement of the letter written by Twitter states, “Twitter has substantial concerns that Meta Platforms has engaged in systematic, deliberate, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

The current challenge facing Meta is whether the platform will be able to retain its user base, while Twitter seems to be facing the challenge of enhancing the user experience. In the middle of this, the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, and Twitter’s head, Elon Musk, are taking shots at each other by mocking each other on their respective platforms.

