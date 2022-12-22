Twitter’s new Cashtags feature turns stock symbols to clickable hashtags: Full details

Twitter has rolled out “Cashtags” that turns stock symbols to clickable hashtags. The Twitter Business account made a revelation today in a series of tweets and said that the search results will have price graphs for major symbols.When the symbol of a major stock, crypto currency or ETF with a $ in front of it is used, a clickable link will redirect to search results. It will show the pricing graphs.

Users can also directly search for symbols without having to click on the link within a tweet. “Most symbols with and without the $ sign will work in search (QQQ or $QQQ)”. It was added that in the next few weeks, “we’ll refine the user experience and expand our coverage of symbols.” Cashtags are created by adding a $ symbol in front of a stock symbol or ticker.

This new function is similar to StockTwits. Howard Lindzon, CEO and co-founder of StockTwits wrote in a blogpost that reads “I am disappointed, of course, that Twitter is hijacking our idea and time (will only confuse the masses), but StockTwits moved beyond that basic functionality four years ago. In a dirty way, it’s the ultimate compliment, so we will take it as such for the moment and keep rolling out functionality that makes us the best real-time communication platform for people that love stocks and markets.”

Elon Musk appreciates the feature and tweeted “One of many product improvements coming to financial Twitter! Nice work by Twitter team.” Musk has also pointed towards the end of his tenure as the CEO of Twitter. That is when posted a poll asking if he should step down from his post and 57 percent of the responses were yes. He also mentioned that he will leave the role only when he finds someone else to take over him. Twitter has been working on bringing new updates and features to the platform for better user experience and cashtags seems to be one of them.

