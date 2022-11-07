Twitter will permanently ban impersonators without warning, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk who now officially owns Twitter on Sunday tweeted saying that “all users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a ‘parody’ account will permanently be suspended without a warning.”

Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.



This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

In accordance with this tweet, Musk further mentioned that previously users were given a warning before their accounts were suspended, but since now Twitter will be rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning as well as “no exceptions”.

He even said that those who change names will lead to temporary loss of verified checkmarks.

Following this news, on Sunday evening, several accounts that had changed their name to Elon Musk were suspended. This included accounts of US comedian Kathy Griffin and the Australian satirical website the Chaser.

Actor Valerie Bertinelli had too appropriated Musk’s screen name and had posted a series of tweets in support of Democratic candidates before she switched back to her original name. After which, she tweeted, “Okaey-dokey. I’ve had fun and I think I made my point.”

The microblogging platform on Saturday has recently updated its app in App Store for iOS devices and mentioned that users will now be able to “sign up now” for the new “Twitter Blue with verification” and get the blue check next to their names just like the celebrities have whom they follow.



Lastly, Musk tweeted, “Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission.”

Elon Musk recently laid off thousands of employees and mentioned that the company was facing a loss of $4 million every day.

