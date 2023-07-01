Twitter will not let you view tweets unless you do “this”

Till now, one was able to view any Tweet if they had the link to it without the need for an account. However, it seems that things are about to change. Now, a sign-in page will appear if you attempt to see a tweet while not logged into your Twitter account. So if you do not want to be on the Blue Bird app, you won’t be able to see any tweets.

Elon Musk took over the company last year, and since then, it has been quite unreliable. Under Elon Musk’s leadership, the platform has taken decisions that have the potential to cause issues for users. But given that Twitter is currently having trouble increasing its user base, it’s plausible that this is a ploy to push people into signing up for the platform.

However, this could easily backfire, just like many recent modifications made to Twitter. If tweets are not made available to the general public, search engine algorithms may give the site’s material a worse ranking, which would result in fewer visitors being sent to the site from Google.

Musk, who is no longer Twitter’s CEO but is nonetheless heavily involved in the company’s operations, might possibly be driven by a desire to stop AI programmes from scanning Twitter. When Microsoft removed Twitter from its advertising network, Musk chastised the company, saying, They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time.”

Twitter has been rife with glitches as new CEO Linda Yaccarino gets comfortable in her new position. According to a report by Tech Crunch, a disproportionately large number of customers received notices that their accounts had been suspended for three days due to spam earlier this week. The publication has expressed that they are not sure what happened there and has asserted that Twitter is not returning any of their emails.

Tim Sweeney, the founder and CEO of Epic Games, expressed through his tweet that how the internet feels broken at the moment. Sweeney further explained how various sorts of walls to enter different sites makes “web browsing feel horrible” at the moment.

Musk responded to the tweet with a justification as to why the platform has decided to make such a move. He claimed that several hundred organizations were scraping Twitter data extremely aggressively and it started to affect the user experience.

Several hundred organizations (maybe more) were scraping Twitter data extremely aggressively, to the point where it was affecting the real user experience.



What should we do to stop that? I’m open to ideas. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023

Previously, Twitter was seen on a roll introducing restrictive measures for its free users. It set out to limit the number of DMs free users can send in a day. Twitter introduced a ceiling on the number of DMs an account can send in a day.

The maximum number of direct messages (DMs) anyone can send is being limited by Twitter, unless they have a premium Twitter Blue subscription. According to sources, the business plans to lower the daily cap on Direct Messages (DMs), which is presently set at 500 for free users, to just 30. This change might persuade users to sign up as paying customers. Twitter Blue is a premium subscription service that the firm provides, giving customers access to additional features on the microblogging platform.

Notably, features like writing longer tweets, undoing tweets, pushing tweets to the top, accessing some of the unique material, and much more are available to Twitter premium users. Twitter stated in February that subscribers to Twitter Blue would have access to a character limit of 4,000 for tweets, while free users would be limited to 280. Both tweets and responses may be quoted within this restriction. Additionally, Twitter said that paying subscribers would have access to longer tweets as well as the ability to include media in their tweets, such as images and videos.