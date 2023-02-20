Twitter versus Facebook, Instagram blue verified tick: Every difference you wanted to know, price, benefits and more

Taking a cue from Twitter, Meta has also announced a paid verification service aimed at helping content creators “establish their presence.” The company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, announced the feature via recent launched Instagram channel. The new Meta Verified service is similar to Twitter Blue in several ways.

Meta Verified is a bundled subscription service for Facebook and Instagram users. While Twitter and Meta are two different companies owned by two different people, the idea behind their paid verification service is same.

Meta describes its paid offering as “a new subscription bundle that includes account verification with impersonation protections and access to increased visibility and support.”

Twitter verification badging comes under a bundled service called Twitter Blue. The company describes it as “an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and offers early access to select features, like Edit Tweet.”

Meta Vs Twitter: All the features

Meta Verified offers a verified badge, more protection from badge with “proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.” The service also offers direct access to support, increased visibility and reach on the platform and access to exclusive features. Meta Verified will offer all these services across both Instagram and Facebook.

Twitter Blue, in addition to Blue check mark of verification, offers access to exclusive features like Edit tweet, custom app icons, Bookmark folders, NFT profile pictures, themes navigation and more. Twitter Blue subscribers will also be able to post longer tweets and post high quality and longer videos.

Twitter Blue allots grey check mark of verification government, blue for individuals and gold check for companies. Meta has not announced any colour differentiation for the check marks yet.

Meta Vs Twitter: Pricing

Twitter Blue is currently available for purchase on web for $8/month or $84/year or in-app on iOS or Android for $11/month. Meta has announced the monthly subscription for $11.99 on the web and $14.99 on iOS and Android. There is no yearly subscription rate announced by Meta yet.

Meta Vs Twitter: Availability

Meta Verified is currently available in only two countries- Australia and New Zealand. It is being tested currently.

Twitter Blue on the other hand has a wider reach at this moment. It is available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, India, Indonesia, and Brazil, with plans to expand.