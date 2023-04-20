Twitter users to lose legacy check today, reminds company

Twitter users have been reminded that the platform will begin removing the legacy blue checkmarks today, April 20. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue. The move comes after Twitter announced last month that it would remove the legacy checkmarks for those who do not pay for them.

Elon Musk in the past has criticised the legacy verification system, describing it as a “lords and peasants system” and has plans to remove these checks. The company on its help support page also states its plans of “winding down” the legacy verification program.

Initially, Twitter was supposed to remove these checks starting from April 1, but many users still have the badge on their profile. However, it was later revealed from one of Elon Musk’s tweets that Twitter has offered a grace period for users to pay for the verification before their legacy badge is removed. Accounts that have stated they will never pay for it, like The New York Times publication, will not be given a grace period and will lose their badges. In fact, The New York Times has already lost its gold check.

Twitter’s verification badge has been pushed to be the part of Twitter Blue subscription. The service $8 per month, offers additional features such as an edit tweet, post longer tweets, early access to new features and more. In addition, it also offers users the ability to apply for verification.

Twitter’s legacy verified program was launched in 2009 to grant blue tick of verification to “active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest.” Twitter currently shows the message – “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account,” when you click on blue tick on any profile. It does not specify the exact program under which the account has been verified.