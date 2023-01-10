Twitter UI to get big overhaul with easy swipe, bookmark button, Elon Musk says

In another major change to Twitter’s interface, Elon Musk has now informed that users will soon be able to easy swipe left or right to move between recommended vs followed tweets. Calling it “first part of a much larger UI overhaul”, Musk says that the feature will roll out later this week. The changes also include a Bookmark button on Tweet details. The Tesla boss has Elon also confirmed that Twitter will launch the “long form” tweet feature in February this year.

“Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. The first part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb,” reads Musk’s tweet.

Musk announced about the long form tweet in November first. “Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots,” reads his tweet.

Twitter has undergone several changes to its interface in the past few months. The microblogging platform in September announced a redesigned user interface for DMs on Android. The refreshed design aims to improve the overall experience of direct messaging on Android. According to a TechCrunch report, the update brings a better composer, a better tweet forwarding, context for message requests and clearer read receipts.

Twitter recently also revamped the verification system and launched several new checks for various accounts. The company has replaced the official label with a gold check mark for verified business accounts. Gold check marks are for verified business accounts. There’s a Blue check for verification that offers early access to select features, post better quality videos and also see less ads than the non-subscribers. Gray check is a verification badge for government and multilateral accounts.

Twitter recently also launched square badge as part of Blue for Business program. This is a small square badge with the company logo and appears next to the names of some business users and their key employees.

Twitter in 2022 also launched the much-awaited Edit tweets feature that lets users edit tweets up to five times within a 30-minute time-frame. This feature for now is available for only Blue subscribers.