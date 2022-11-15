Twitter trust and safety team had warned Elon Musk that paid blue tick plan could backfire

Twitter has been at sixes and sevens for the past few weeks. From mega layoffs to scrapping the company’s much admired forever work-from-home policy, new CEO Elon Musk and his team have made many changes to Twitter since the day he assumed control of the platform. Amidst all these, one of the biggest changes that came from Twitter was changing the blue tick into a paid subscription scheme. In simple words, anyone who’s ready to pay can have a blue tick badge next to their account name on Twitter.

Musk while announcing the blue tick said that paid subscriptions will cut down Twitter’s dependency on advertisers and help bring revenue for the company which in Musk’s words may not survive the economic slowdown without significant subscription revenue in future. The rollout of paid blue tick began and everything appeared to be under control right before Twitter saw itself battling with spawning fake accounts. Impersonated accounts of government officials, corporations and celebrities engulfed Twitter and ultimately the company had to halt new enrollment into the blue tick subscription offering. While many other changes at Twitter may not have had the expected impact or outcome, Musk and his team had a chance to make the blue tick subscription plan work if only they had paid close attention to the recommendations from Twitter’s trust and safety team days before the roll-out of the subscription service.

According to a report by Platformer, Twitter’s trust and safety team came up with a seven-page list of recommendations days before the launch of the blue tick subscription. The listed recommendations aim at helping Musk avoid the obvious and detrimental consequences of his plans for blue tick. The safety team beforehand warned Musk of motivated scammers or bad actors getting access to verification badge “to leverage increased amplification to achieve their ends where their upside exceeds the cost.” Reportedly, this is the first recommendation in the list and has been marked “P0” by the team indicating it to be the highest risk.

Another potential highest risk shown by the team is the impersonation of world leaders, advertisers, brand partners, election officials, and other high-profile individuals.

““Legacy verification provides a critical signal in enforcing impersonation rules, the loss of which is likely to lead to an increase in impersonation of high-profile accounts on Twitter,” reads the document.

The team also pointed out that that paid blue tick subscription along with its own risk of impersonation would potentially drive people away from Twitter. “Removing privileges and exemptions from legacy verified accounts could cause confusion and loss of trust among high-profile users,” the team wrote.

The trust and safety team further also highlighted other risks for Twitter like the requirement of “high operational lift without investment” to scrap the blue badge of a large number of verified users who don’t pay for the subscription.

While some of the suggestions from the safety team, like retaining an official badge, were accepted by Twitter, most of them were dismissed. These recommendations were shared with Musk as well as Twitter’s director of product management Esther Crawford. Reportedly, Crawford declined to go with any of the suggestions that delayed the launch of the blue subscription plan.

The plan, despite all the warnings from the trust and safety team, was rolled out on November 9 and soon after was rolled back by Musk.

