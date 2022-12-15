Twitter to shut down its Substack-rival Revue newsletter platform as Musk bats for long-form Tweets

Twitter is shutting down Revue, its newsletter product. The Substack-rival newsletter platform is confirmed to close in January 2023. Accounts will not remain accessible for users after it is completely deleted from the platform. Revue’s website mentions in an article that users will be able to retrieve their data by downloading their list of subscribers and archive their writings and analytics. It was also communicated to users via email which Revue sent to inform them regarding the cancellation of paid newsletter subscriptions that will start from December 20 to avoid charging people unnecessarily.

Ever since Elon Musk took over the microblogging platform, a lot of changes have been made which he communicates through his Twitter account. Some netizens speculate the reason behind the shutting of Revue is that the character limit of Twitter posts is being increased from 280 to 1000. Others assume that Substack is supposedly going to be bought by Musk and become the new newsletter platform of Twitter. A few are confused about this decision due to the fact that Twitter is less reliant on advertising revenue now and discontinuing a subscription based revenue service like Revue is not a good step to take right now.

Back in January 2021, Revue was acquired by Twitter. It aimed at providing a longform writing platform for journalists and writers and help them monetise their Twitter following by adding the newsletter element to it. It also wished to compete with some of the renowned and similar newsletter platforms like Ghost, Substack and Facebook’s Bulletin which shut down a few months ago as well. Revue was found seven years ago in Netherlands’ Utrecht. A post from the official twitter account communicated with the users that read “This has been a hard decision because we know Revue has a passionate user base, made up of people like you.”

