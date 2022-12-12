Twitter to sell office furniture, kitchen appliances days after Elon Musk cut free staff lunches at HQ

The Heritage Global Partners posted on their website regarding a Twitter auction that will open bids on 17 January 2023. It will have items that include office chairs, industry-grade espresso machines, desks, kitchenware, pizza maker, freezers, bakery oven, mobile heated cabinets, 55-inch digital whiteboards and many other items from the headquarters of the company in San Francisco.

Some other products include a bike that charges phones, a 6-foot “@” sign with artificial plants which can be replaced with real plants and a 3-feet twitter Bird statue. The prices will start from $25 and $50. The total number of items to get sold is speculated to be 265 kitchen appliances and office furniture. Sculpture Planter and multiple restaurant-grade full-sized ovens will reportedly be $25 each.

Although netizens are all for laughs and ridiculing this step by Twitter, it was confirmed to Fortune by HGP representative Nick Dove that this liquidation sale has nothing to do with any financial issues. It was also said that the UK office of Twitter also planned on doing the same and it shows that it is usual for them to do so. They plan on selling the surplus products in their offices.

It does point towards a larger trend amongst the big tech companies of Silicon Valley. Twitter has seen a lot of changes since Elon Musk took over as the new owner and CEO of the company. From large scale layoffs and major advertisers pulling out to verification revamp and numerous new features rolling in. There are rumours that the same is being done as Elon Musk plans to convert some rooms in the headquarters into small bedrooms.

The official page of HGP says “Twitter: Online Auction Sale Featuring Surplus Corporate Office Assets of Twitter! Sale Featuring Kitchen Equipment, Electronics, Furniture, Memorabilia & More!” and provides more details regarding the same.

ALSO READ | Twitter 2.0: Musk’s ‘game changer’ Community Notes feature rolled out globally