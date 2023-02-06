Twitter to sell gold tick to businesses for about Rs 82,500 a month

Twitter is looking at plans to charge businesses $1000 a month for gold checks (roughly Rs 82,500), The Information reports. As per the report, businesses that fail to pay this amount will lose their grey badges. While there’s no information on when can this happen, the company is said to also charge extra $50 per month to add badges to each account affiliated account.

The news report matches with the screenshot shared by social media consultant and industry analyst Matt Navarra three days ago. In what looks like a screenshot of email shared between Twitter product manager Evan Jones and an unnamed business, it can be seen that the microblogging company will charge for verification badges for businesses.

“As an early access subscriber, you’ll get a gold checkmark for your organization and affiliation badges for its associates,” reads the email “If you’d like to subscribe, Verified for Organizations is $1,000 per month, and $50 per additional affiliated handle per month with one month of free affiliations.”

Twitter gold checks replace the “Official” label for business and organisations. The gold badge is said to add credibility and better visibility to businesses and organisations on Twitter.

The gold checkmark indicates that the account is an official business account through Twitter Verification for Organisations. It allows an organisation to stand out from other organisations on Twitter.

Twitter, since Musk took over, has seen multiple change in its strategies starting with making the platform a more subscription-focused brand. The blue tick that has long been regarded as a mark of authenticity can now be owned by anyone who’s up for paying for it. It has launched Twitter Blue which is a monthly based subscription plan and comes with host of benefits like access to Edit Tweet tool and the verification badge. While all the other benefits of Twitter Blue will be given right away, Twitter says that the blue tick will be granted once the company is done with its verification.