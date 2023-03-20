Twitter to put SMS based two-factor authentication security behind paywall from today: Everything to know

Twitter’s SMS two-factor authentication (2FA) method will no longer be available for free to all users starting today (March 20, 2023). The popular microblogging platform announced that SMS 2FA will now only be accessible to users who have a paid subscription to Twitter aka Twitter Blue. The non-Blue subscribers will no longer be able to secure their Twitter account using its 2FA security feature.

For those who are unfamiliar with 2FA, it is a security measure that requires users to provide two forms of identification to access their account. Typically, this involves a password and a unique code that is sent to the user’s phone via SMS or through an authenticator app.

Twitter previously offered SMS 2FA for free to all users as an added layer of security to protect the account. However, the company has now decided to make this feature exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers.

The Elon Musk-run company in February this year announced its plans to end free access to its 2FA security citing reason that the feature is seen being misuses by some bad actors. The company warned then that the existing non-Twitter Blue subscribers that are already enrolled will be given 30 days to disable this method and enroll in another. The set time period ends today and the company will disable the 2FA authentication service for non-Blue users.

Users who wish to continue using SMS 2FA will need to sign up for Twitter Blue subscription s paid subscription service, which costs $8 per month or $84 per year. This service also includes blue tick of verification, long tweet composing ability, edit tweets and more.

If you are a Twitter user who currently relies on SMS 2FA, it is recommended that you can either signing up for the paid subscription service in order to continue using this feature. Alternatively, you may wish to switch to an authenticator app or security key to maintain the security of your account. You can read more about these security features in this article.