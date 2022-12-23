Twitter to let ‘these’ users upload upto 60-minute long 1080p videos: Check details

The Twitter Blue page is updated and now users can add 60 minute long videos of 1080p resolution and 2GB in file from the web. Earlier, only 10 minute long videos could be uploaded on the platform with 1080p resolution and 512MB file size. This limit still applies to iOS and Android users. MP4 and MOv are the file formats being supported for the video file to be uploaded.

The support page of the company said “We strive to maintain the highest possible video quality for all videos uploaded to our platform. However, we may modify or adapt your original video for distribution, syndication, publication, or broadcast by us and our partners and/or make changes in order to adapt it to different media, including modifying the resolution and bitrate of the original video while streaming based on the speed and stability of the viewer’s internet connection.”

But there are challenges involved with it as well. Tackling privacy is one major concern as users might post videos which will require a lot of monitoring and alert systems. Doubts regarding monetisation also remain as it is not clear if the videos will have advertisements in between.

Apart from this there is another possibility that the Twitter Blue users will see preference for replies from other accounts. It means that users can see replies by paid accounts before the replies from other accounts.

Twitter Blue was relaunched by Musk earlier this month. $11 is now being charged by the company for iOS users to get the blue tick and it is $8 per month for other users. And earlier this week, Blue for Business was also launched to provide a golden colour badge for companies. Twitter Blue with longer video uploads will be the next paid feature for users.

